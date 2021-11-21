Millennium Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1,738.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

