Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.41% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.77 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

