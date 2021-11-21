Millennium Management LLC Purchases 37,521 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of United Community Banks worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,609,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 432,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 116,231.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.06 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

