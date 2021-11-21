Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $173.61 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

