Millennium Management LLC Takes $6.24 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTPA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

