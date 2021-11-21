Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.