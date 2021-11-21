Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) to Issue $0.81 Dividend

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8106 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
MRVSY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Minerva has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.
Minerva Company Profile
