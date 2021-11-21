Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 12483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

