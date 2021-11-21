Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 12483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
