Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Trimmed by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 1.8% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $636,712,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,310,910.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

MRNA stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

