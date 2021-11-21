Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after buying an additional 141,401 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MC stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

