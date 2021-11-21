Morgan Stanley Buys 28,622 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,237,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

