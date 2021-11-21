Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 37.2% in October

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the October 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

