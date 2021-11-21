Morgan Stanley Has $16.60 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $16,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHX opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 3.20. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.