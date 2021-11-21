Morgan Stanley Has $16.67 Million Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

