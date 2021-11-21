Morgan Stanley Has $16.86 Million Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.12% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYF opened at $57.90 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

