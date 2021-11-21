Morgan Stanley Increases RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $172.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

RNR stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $18,174,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

