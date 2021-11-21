Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

