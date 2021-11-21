Morgan Stanley Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.71.

NYSE:ABG opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.18. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.76 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

