Morgan Stanley Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $69.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.
VSCO stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
