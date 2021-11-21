Morgan Stanley Lowers Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $69.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

VSCO stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

