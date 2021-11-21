Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 191,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 148,632 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 42.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCT opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

