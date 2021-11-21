Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.23% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

