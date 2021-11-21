Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Assura has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.