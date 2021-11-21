Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 8.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

