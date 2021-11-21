Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.59 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $145.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.