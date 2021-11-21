Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 313 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

