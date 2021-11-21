Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 3,420 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in HP by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

HPQ opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

