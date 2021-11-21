Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

FOXF stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.