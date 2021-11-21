Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $292,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $21.11 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.46%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.