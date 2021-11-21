Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $69.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $60.30 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

