Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.13 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

