MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.770-$3.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $15.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

