Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Down 19.0% in October

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $271,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

