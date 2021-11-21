Multiplier Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $201,392.68 and $4,651.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00069688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00090555 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.97 or 0.07288019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.06 or 0.99803560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.