Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $2,981.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 83.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,807,020,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.