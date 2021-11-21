NANJCOIN (NANJ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $923.00

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 86.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $843,662.99 and approximately $923.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 87.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00219612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00089279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

