National Bankshares Boosts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$107.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.50.

L opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

