National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in National Beverage by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 152,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Beverage by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 140,576 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in National Beverage by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 187,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 114,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

