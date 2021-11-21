National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of National HealthCare worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National HealthCare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

