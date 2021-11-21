National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

