Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

