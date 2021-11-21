Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.52 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003469 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021280 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015432 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,229,020 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.