Needham & Company LLC Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $400.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.75.

NVDA stock opened at $329.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $821.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $330.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

