Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.94

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at about $3,653,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

