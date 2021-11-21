Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NTTHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neo Lithium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neo Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NTTHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,737. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. Neo Lithium has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

