Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.95. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.77 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

