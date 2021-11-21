Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.67. 2,039,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,969. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

