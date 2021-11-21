Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.