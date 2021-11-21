Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE NEM opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

