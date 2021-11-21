NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $875.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

