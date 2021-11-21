NFT Price Down 7.3% This Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, NFT has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $54,290.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00226353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00088345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

